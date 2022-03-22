BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft.
The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows:
- Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years old, medium to heavy build
- Woman with unknown race, 20s to 30s, brown hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the
Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.