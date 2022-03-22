BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft.

The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows:

Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years old, medium to heavy build

Woman with unknown race, 20s to 30s, brown hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.