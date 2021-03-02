BPD looking for teen wanted in connection with annoying/molesting a child case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a teen wanted in connection with an annoying/molesting a child case.

The department said the offense occurred on Feb. 20 in the 6800 block of Panama Lane. The incident involved inappropriate physical contact with a child under 12 years old, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male teen, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, slim build with dark hair. He was wearing a dark face mask, black shirt with color graphic and black Adidas pants. BPD said the teen fled in a white minivan.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.