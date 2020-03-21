BPD looking for teen wanted in attempted burglary at Bakersfield Christian High School

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a teen wanted for an attempted burglary at Bakersfield Christian High School earlier this month.

The department said the incident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. on March 1 at 12775 Stockdale Hwy. The suspect is described as white, 17 to 19 years old, wearing a black beanie, black-colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt, light blue distressed jeans with holes on the front pant legs and checkered black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.