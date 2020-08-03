BPD looking for suspects involved in liquor store robbery in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in a robbery at Old Town Liquor in southwest Bakersfield. The suspects stole items from the store and injured a store clerk.

As the suspects fled the scene, one brandished a tire iron and struck the store clerk before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle has since been located. The Old Town Liquor store is located at 5151 Ming Avenue, near Golden Corral Buffet and Grill.

The suspects are described as:



Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

Hispanic man, slim build, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt with ECKO logo, black pants, and light-colored shoes.

Hispanic man, mustache, medium build, wearing a black hat, black/gray checkered jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Moore at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police

Department at 327-7111.