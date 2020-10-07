BPD looking for suspect wanted in vehicle burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a suspect wanted for a vehicle burglary last month.

The department said the incident occurred on Sept. 3 on Oak Street near Palm Street. The suspect forced entry into a vehicle and stole work tools. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue 2000s Chevrolet Venture with a silver front driver door and standard black rims.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.