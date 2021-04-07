BPD looking for suspect wanted for stealing from vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing from a vehicle last month.

The department said the theft occurred on March 24 in the 1400 block of 19th Street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-35 years old with a medium height and build, black hair and dark goatee. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.