BPD looking for suspect wanted for grand theft at 7-Eleven store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for a grand theft last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 3130 24th Street. The suspect stole equipment and merchandise from the store, according to BPD.

The suspect is being described as Hispanic, 30-40 years old and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a blue-knit cap, blue jacket, gray t-shirt, black shorts and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.