BPD looking for suspect wanted for depositing counterfeit checks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for depositing counterfeit checks at Valley Strong Credit Union. The incidents happened on June 2 and June 5 at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Coffee Road, near Olive Drive.

Suspect Description:

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department
  • White or Hispanic female; light complexion
  • Age: early 20’s
  • Light complexion
  • Long brown hair
  • Color tattoos on left forearm and right hand
  • Wearing dark colored “LA” baseball cap, dark shirt, necklace

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Jordan at (661) 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

