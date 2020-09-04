BPD looking for suspect wanted for depositing counterfeit checks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for depositing counterfeit checks at Valley Strong Credit Union. The incidents happened on June 2 and June 5 at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Coffee Road, near Olive Drive.
Suspect Description:
- White or Hispanic female; light complexion
- Age: early 20’s
- Light complexion
- Long brown hair
- Color tattoos on left forearm and right hand
- Wearing dark colored “LA” baseball cap, dark shirt, necklace
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Jordan at (661) 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.