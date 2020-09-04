BPD looking for suspect wanted for depositing counterfeit checks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for depositing counterfeit checks at Valley Strong Credit Union. The incidents happened on June 2 and June 5 at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Coffee Road, near Olive Drive.

Suspect Description:

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

White or Hispanic female; light complexion

Age: early 20’s

Light complexion

Long brown hair

Color tattoos on left forearm and right hand

Wearing dark colored “LA” baseball cap, dark shirt, necklace

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Jordan at (661) 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.