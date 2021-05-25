BPD looking for suspect wanted for catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

The department said the theft occurred on May 6 at around 2:10 p.m. on Union Avenue near California Avenue. The suspect left the area following the theft in a maroon Ford Fusion. The suspect is described as being Hispanic, 30-40 years old and wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.