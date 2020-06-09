BPD looking for suspect wanted for battery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a battery last week.

The department said the incident occurred on Friday at around 9:55 p.m. in the 9600 block of Hageman Road. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds with long brown hair, a short beard and tattoos on his chest and arms.

He was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.