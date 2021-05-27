BPD looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in April hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver wanted in a hit-and-run collision last month.

The department said on April 4 at around 8:14 a.m. in the area of White and Hughes lanes, the vehicle collided with a motorcyclist and the driver subsequently left the area. The suspect vehicle is described as a brown, early 2000s Nissan Murano.

The suspect is being described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, up to 6 feet tall, stocky build, bald with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.