BPD looking for suspect, vehicle involved in commercial burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with a recent commercial burglary.

The department said the incident occurred on April 15 in the 1000 block of Brundage Lane. The suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, with medium height and build, blond hair, blue eyes and a facial piercing under his right eye.

BPD said he was wearing a black “California Republic” hat. The vehicle is described as a white older-model Chevrolet S-10 single-cab pickup.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.