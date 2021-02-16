BPD looking for suspect, vehicle in grand theft auto case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect and vehicle wanted in a grand theft auto earlier this month.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 4 at 1:38 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Hills Village shopping center, located at 2671 Oswell St. The victim’s vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30’s, around 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, unshaven, slim build with brown collar-length hair. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, black jacket with yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and red shoes, according to BPD.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008-2011 gray Ford Focus with black bumpers and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.