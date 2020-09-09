BPD looking for suspect in two recent robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for two recent robberies involving a firearm.

The department said the first of the robberies occurred on Saturday at 6 p.m. on White Lane near Hughes Lane. The second took place on Monday at around noon in the area of Panama Lane and Colony Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s, bald and around 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or sweat shirt, blue jean shorts, no socks and black tennis shoes, with a light blue or gray face mask and black sunglasses.

The man was driving an old white four-door sedan with the paint chipping off the rear trunk area, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.