BPD looking for suspect in Target theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect of a theft at a Target store earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 19 at the Target located at 2901 Ming Avenue. The suspect selected a pair of pants and shoes and removed the tags, the department said. After putting the items on, the suspect fled from the store with the loss.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, slim build with long black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a zip-up sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.