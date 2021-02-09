BPD looking for suspect in recent theft at Jalisco’s Meat Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent felony theft.

The department said the theft occurred on Feb. 4 at Jalisco’s Meat Market, located at 4700 Panama Ln. #104. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a mustache and light complexion, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

He was wearing a gray/black baseball cap, blue t-shirt, khaki pants and gray tennis shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.