The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary at the Park Villa Apartments last week.

The department said that on April 16 at around 12:40 p.m., the suspect was responsible for a residential burglary at the apartments, located at 1405 White Lane. The suspect is described as a

Black man, 18-25 years old wearing a grey sweatshirt and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.