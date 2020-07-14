BPD looking for suspect in package theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a package theft last month.

The department said the incident occurred on June 1 in the 3500 block of Collingwood Drive. The suspect was observed on video surveillance removing packages left at the front of the victim’s residence, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s, heavyset with blond/red hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.