The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a non-injury hit-and-run collision last month.

The collision occurred on March 26 at around 10:43 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Baker Street. A vehicle was captured on video surveillance colliding with a nearby vehicle and fleeing, the department said.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with chrome rims and tinted windows.