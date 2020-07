BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a suspect in a business theft from earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 27 at Brundage Liquors, located at 401 Brundage Lane. The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s, slim build, around 6 feet tall wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Max 97s.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.