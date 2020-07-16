BPD looking for suspect in Jack in the Box vandalism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a vandalism at a Jack in the Box that took place last month.

The department said the incident occurred on June 3 at the Jack in the Box located at 6815 Stine Road. The suspect smashed the windshield of two cars before fleeing the area on foot, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black mask, black sweater with red patches on the sleeves, blue undershirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.