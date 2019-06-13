BPD looking for suspect in Famous Footwear theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for theft at Famous Footwear.

The incident occurred at 5243 Gosford Road around 9:00 p.m. May 10.

The suspect is described as a black female, late 20’s, 5-foot-4, 170 lbs, medium build, brown eyes, black shoulder length straight hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

