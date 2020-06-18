BPD looking for suspect in business complex burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in multiple burglaries of a business complex.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that between May 27 and June 11, a business complex located at 5330 Office Center Ct. was burglarized on four separate occasions. The suspect is described as a black man, up to 6 feet tall, medium build and unshaven.

He was wearing a black wave cap, dark blue t-shirt, black pants, white shoes with a blue cloth tied around his neck and tattoos on both forearms, BPD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.