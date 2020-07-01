BPD looking for suspect in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a business burglary earlier this year.

The department said the burglary occurred on April 27 at 6:30 a.m. at the SecurCare Self Storage, located at 4050 Chester Ave. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with brown hair and a brown mustache. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a black or blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.