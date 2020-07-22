BPD looking for suspect in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a business burglary that took place earlier this month.

The department said the incident happened at around 10:22 p.m. on July 10 at Back to Herbs, located at 2425 Haley St. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man 25-30 years old. He was wearing camo print shorts and grey shoes and was riding a green and white bicycle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.