BPD looking for suspect in bike theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a who stole a bicycle on Saturday.



The department said the incident occurred at the Sully’s gas station located at 4833 Buena Vista Road. The suspect took the bicycle from outside the main entrance of the store.

The suspect is a Hispanic man, 18-21 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored jacket with “SPORT” written across the front, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

The suspect was dropped off at the business by a 2015 white four-door Kia Optima, 4-door registered out of Los Angeles with a license plate number of 7ZUJ028.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.