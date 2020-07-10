BPD looking for suspect in AMPM robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at an AMPM store earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on May 4 at the AMPM located at 7851 Rosedale Hwy. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, medium build with short brown hair and tattoos on the left side of his face. He was wearing a blue work shirt, blue jeans and a brown bandana.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location can call BPD at 661-327-7111.