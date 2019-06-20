BPD looking for strong armed robbery suspects

Two men are wanted for assault and strong armed robbery near a Mcdonald’s earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects who assaulted and robbed two individuals near the McDonald’s located at 1812 Union Avenue on June 2.

One suspect who was caught on the McDonald’s security cam was described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt, blue-and-black shorts, and white-and-black shoes at the time of the robbery.

The other suspect who police do not have a photo of is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective John Bishop at (661) 326-3511 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.