BPD looking for sexual assault suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that took place on Saturday night.

The department said the assault occurred in the 700 block of 34th Street. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks or braids. He was wearing a gray shirt, camouflage shorts and tan boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.