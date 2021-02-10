BPD looking for residential robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a recent residential robbery.

The department said the robbery occurred on Jan. 28 at around 12:47 p.m. at a residence located in the 9500 block of High Oaks Drive. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, medium build, clean-shaven with a light complexion and short buzz-cut brown hair.

BPD said he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, black Nike shoes and was armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.