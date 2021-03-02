BPD looking for residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a residential burglary suspect.

The department said on Jan. 8 at around 2 p.m., the suspect burglarized a residence located in the 9000 block of Pine Ridge Way. He then entered a vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as being a Hispanic man, 30-40 years old, medium build with a shaved head. He was wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a black Cadillac Escalade with chrome rims and a Raiders front.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.