BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a residential burglary suspect.

The department said the burglary occurred on Nov. 1 at around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Terrace Way. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 21-30 years old, who was wearing a Black shirt and white and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.