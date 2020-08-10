BPD looking for man who entered residence and fondled two sleeping juveniles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who entered a residence early Sunday morning and fondled two juveniles who were sleeping.

The department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 1500 block of Sidney Drive. When they arrived, the officers learned that an unknown person entered the residence, went to the bedroom of the two juveniles and fondled them.

BPD said the suspect fled after one of the victims woke up. The man is described as Hispanic or white, 17 to 19 years old, up to 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair, black jeans and a black button-up shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.