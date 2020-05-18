BPD looking for man wanted in Sunday auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an auto theft on Sunday.

The department said the incident occurred in the 4800 block of White Lane. The suspect entered the business, grabbed the victim’s keys from the counter and then fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, with a medium build, gray t-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered, the department said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call BPD at 661-326-3846 or 661-201-8610.