BPD looking for man wanted in Sully’s theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for theft at a Sully’s store earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 5 at the Sully’s located at 250 Coffee Road. The suspect stole two tablets from the kitchen area of the business and fled. The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with tattoos on his arms and

neck.

BPD said he was wearing a camouflage hat, black t-shirt, faded blue jeans and black and

white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.