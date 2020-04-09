BPD looking for man wanted in Sugar Daddy’s Boutique theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a grand theft at Sugar Daddy’s Boutique earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 24 at 5512 Stockdale Highway. The suspect entered the business, selected more than $1,300 worth in clothing and fled to a waiting

vehicle, BPD said.

The suspect has been described as a black man, 40-50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with a black scruffy beard. He was wearing light gray shirt and tan-colored shorts.

The vehicle has been described as a 1991 blue BMW 5 series 525I, with a license plate of 2XBD710.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.