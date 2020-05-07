BPD looking for man wanted in strong-arm robbery at Best Buy store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a strong-arm robbery at Best Buy earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 29 at the Best Buy store located at 8300 Rosedale Hwy. The suspect forcefully took a laptop computer from an employee and fled the business.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with dark braided hair and a thin beard/mustache. He was wearing a burgundy Nike brand hooded sweatshirt, red sweat pants and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.