BPD looking for man wanted in Rite Aid robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a robbery at a Rite Aid last month.

The department said the robbery occurred at around 5:55 p.m. on June 23 at the Rite Aid located at 11200 Olive Dr. The suspect is described as being white, 18-21 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He was wearing black clothing, a black ski mask and was armed with large knife.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.