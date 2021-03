BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a recent residential burglary.

The department said the burglary happened on March 4 at around 12:07 p.m. in the 5400 block Panorama Drive. The suspect is described as being white, in his 30s with a dark-colored beard. He was wearing a red button-down shirt, pink pants and a black-and-white hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.