BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting.

The department said the shooting occurred on Feb. 17 at 9:29 p.m. in the 1100 block of 4th St. Donte Hall, 37, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hall’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.