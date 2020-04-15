BPD looking for man wanted in recent auto theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an auto theft last week.

The department said that on April 10, the suspect contacted the victim, who was selling a vehicle through social media. The victim allowed the suspect to “test drive” his vehicle alone prior to purchasing it. The suspect then drove away in the victim’s vehicle and did not return.

Truck theft suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, up to 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds with green eyes, “bleached” blond hair, with the number “13” tattooed on his hand and a rosary tattoo around his neck.

He was wearing clothing consistent with oilfield work and a yellow reflective safety vest possibly named “Nik,” the department said.

The stolen vehicle is still outstanding and is described as a white 2010 GMC Sierra 3500 HD with a California license plate number 8Z06098. The vehicle has a body lift, black grill, black wheels and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect/vehicle are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.