BPD looking for man wanted in non-injury hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a man wanted in a non-injury hit and run in April.

The department said the collision occurred on April 11 at around 4:57 p.m. in a parking lot in the

2700 block of S. H Street. The driver is described as Hispanic, possibly in his 50s, wearing a white tank top and red shorts.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer-model white Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect and/or the vehicle are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.