BPD looking for man wanted in Lowe’s theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for theft at a Lowe’s earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Jan. 7 at the Lowe’s store located 6200 Colony Street. The suspect entered the store, responded to the power tool section of the store, selected several items and left the store without paying.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build with black hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.