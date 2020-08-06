BPD looking for man wanted in hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run last month.

The department said the collision occurred on July 20 at around 8:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on Ming Avenue near S. Real Road. The suspect is described as a Black man, 20-25 years old, tall and around 210 pounds. He was wearing a red t-shirt and light jeans.

BPD said he was driving a purple or maroon BMW 325i with a red hood, black bumper and black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.