BPD looking for man wanted in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier this year.

The department said the collision occurred on Feb. 3 at around 11:23 a.m. in the 100 block of Wible Road. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 35-45 years old, up to 6 feet tall, thin build with a black beard. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

