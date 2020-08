BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a man wanted in a burglary at Golden Valley High School last month.

The department said that on July 12 at around 5 p.m., the suspect stole several items from the high school, located at 801 Hosking Ave. The man is described as white, 25-35 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.