BPD looking for man wanted in GET bus terminal assault

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for an assault at the Golden Empire Transit bus terminal last month.

The department said the incident occurred on March 2 at the GET bus terminal, located at 2129 Chester Avenue. The suspect and the victim were involved in an argument, which escalated into a physical fight. During the assault, BPD said the suspect kicked the victim in the head several times, while he was on the ground.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-25 years old with short black hair, goatee and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing gray t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes with white soles.

