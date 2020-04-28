BPD looking for man wanted in Famous Footwear robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a robbery at Famous Footwear that took place earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 12 at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Rd. The suspect selected several pairs of shoes then ran towards the front exit. When an employee attempted to stop the suspect, he pushed the employee into glass doors, causing minor injury.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with a short brown beard. He was wearing a black hat, grey and red Adidas zip-up sweater, dark green Adidas sweatpants and dark brown work boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.