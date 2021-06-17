BPD looking for man wanted in connection with injury hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an injury hit-and-run collision last month.

The department said the collision occurred on May 11 at around 4:43 p.m. in the area of S. Union Avenue and S. Chester Avenue. A motorhome that a box truck was towing broke free and collided with a vehicle.

BPD said a person was occupying the motorhome and was picked up by the driver of the box truck following the collision, after which they both left the area. The motorhome was abandoned at the scene and the box truck was later located, according to the department.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, BPD said.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 20s or 30s, medium build, dark medium-length hair with a mustache and beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.