BPD looking for man wanted in church robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a burglary at a local church earlier this year.

The department said the burglary occurred at around 1:13 a.m. on Jan. 25 at The Wilderness Church, located at 3819 River Boulevard. The suspect is described as Hispanic, with black or brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing black sweatpants and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black two-door possible Honda Accord with a red bumper.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect and/or the vehicle is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.



